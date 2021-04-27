Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on POR. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $9,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

