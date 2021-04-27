Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $413.25 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.