Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $29,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

Shares of POOL traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.52. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.46. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $426.70. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

