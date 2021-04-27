Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-21% yr/yr to $8.30-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.18.

Shares of PII opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

