Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down to $144.92

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.92, but opened at $141.38. Polaris shares last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 5,292 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

