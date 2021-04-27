PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives Hold Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

