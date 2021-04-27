PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

