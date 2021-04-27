(PLZ.TO) (PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 17th

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

(PLZ.TO) has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$26.84 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for (PLZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PLZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.