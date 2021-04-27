Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

