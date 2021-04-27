Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
