Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

