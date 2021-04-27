PIVX (PIVX) Hits Market Cap of $110.09 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $110.09 million and $1.40 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 906.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

