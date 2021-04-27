Pivotal Research Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $720.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.