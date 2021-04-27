Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.