Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $190.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Wolfe Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $148.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

