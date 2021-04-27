Pinnacle West Capital’s (PNW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.88.

PNW opened at $83.33 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

