Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

