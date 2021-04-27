Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 641,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The stock has a market cap of $236.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.