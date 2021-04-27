Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 124,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

