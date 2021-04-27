Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 274,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

