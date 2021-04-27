Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,043,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. 15,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

