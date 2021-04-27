Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

