Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

