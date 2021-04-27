PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 8.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,440,300 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.