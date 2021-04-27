Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,032 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $26,517,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE MTRN opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

