Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

