Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $240,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 209,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $177.65. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

