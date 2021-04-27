Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.