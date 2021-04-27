Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

