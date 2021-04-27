Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses amid the pandemic. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.80 and $2.95 in 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 15%. However, impacts of the pandemic on commercial filtration business in Europe and certain portions of Industrial & Flow Technologies segment and material cost inflation remain concerns. Nevertheless, Pentair will gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital transformation, innovation and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

