Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $96.01 and last traded at $95.64. 57,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,056,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

