PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.