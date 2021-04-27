PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $272.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $319.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.