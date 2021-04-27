Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 21,535 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 5.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in WestRock were worth $62,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 20,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,867. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

