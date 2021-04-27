Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 21,073 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

