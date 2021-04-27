Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

