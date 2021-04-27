Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average is $227.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

