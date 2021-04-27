Patten Group Inc. Sells 810 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

