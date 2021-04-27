Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of BMO opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

