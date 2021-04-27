Patten Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,663 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

