Patten Group Inc. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 337,588 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

