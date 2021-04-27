Patten Group Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

