Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

