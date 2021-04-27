Patrick Cimerola Sells 8,497 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

