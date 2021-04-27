Patria Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 807 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

PAX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63.

PAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

