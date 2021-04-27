Parker Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

