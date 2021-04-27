Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 214,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 10.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $81,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $341.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.05 and a 200-day moving average of $315.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.