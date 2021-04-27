Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $13.41

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.05. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 531 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $769.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.