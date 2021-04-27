Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58,167.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 153,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW opened at $361.47 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.55 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

