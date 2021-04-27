Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.79. 11,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.93. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $190.55 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.