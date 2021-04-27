PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PACW opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

